Boxing Legend Roy Jones Jr. Announces The Death Of His Son From Suicide

Published on June 24, 2024

Nobody wants to bury their child, especially if the child took his own life.  Prayers are in order as boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. has announced the loss of his son to suicide this past weekend.

“Unfortunately, my son DeAndre took his life on Saturday,” “I’m so thankful that God allowed me to come home Friday night to spend the last night of his life with me and the family. I know a lot of people are going through tough times right now, but nothing is worth taking your own life. God gives it and God should be the one to take it away.”  “please respect our privacy while my family and I process this loss.”

DeAndre is survived by his father, Roy Jones Jr., his mother Natlyn, and siblings DeShaun and Roy III.

We will be keeping the family of Roy Jones Jr. uplifted in our prayers.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

