Listen Live
Entertainment

Arizona Iced Tea Founder Say’s He WILL NOT Raise His Price From .99

Published on July 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Since the pandemic ended prices on everything from rent, cars, rentals and food, to name a few, has went through the roof.  All those raises people received, is needed to stay afloat from where they were pre-pandemic.  In other words we we were given more money but they are taking it back.  Arizona Iced Tea Founder gets it and he won’t be apart of the madness.

Big up’s to Arizona Tea Founder Don Vultaggio.

According to Don Vultaggio, he say’s Arizona Tea is successful, debt free and they own everything, why have people that are having a hard time paying there rent pay more for their drink.  He say’s maybe that’s his way of giving back, the consumers are his friends. As far as Vultaggio is concerned, there’s no need to mess with a formula that has worked for decades and helped his net worth climb to more than $6 billion, according to Forbes.

See video below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Father's Day Contest | iOne Local Sales | 2024-06-03
Contests

Father’s Day Look-A-Like Contest

Mobile

93.1 WZAK Radio Mobile Apps

Macy Gray in Concert. Milan 2017
Entertainment News

Macy Gray Selling Backup Singer Spots on Next Album

News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

San Francisco Giants
News

San Francisco Giants Legend Willie Mays Dead At 93

15 items
News

Cardi B Beefs With Milagro Gramz After BET Experience Show Mishap

The 43rd Annual Gracie Awards
Entertainment

Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Estranged Husband Hit With RICO Charge

20 items
Entertainment

Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close