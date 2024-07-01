Arizona Iced Tea Founder Say’s He WILL NOT Raise His Price From .99

CLOSE

Since the pandemic ended prices on everything from rent, cars, rentals and food, to name a few, has went through the roof. All those raises people received, is needed to stay afloat from where they were pre-pandemic. In other words we we were given more money but they are taking it back. Arizona Iced Tea Founder gets it and he won’t be apart of the madness.

Big up’s to Arizona Tea Founder Don Vultaggio.

According to Don Vultaggio, he say’s Arizona Tea is successful, debt free and they own everything, why have people that are having a hard time paying there rent pay more for their drink. He say’s maybe that’s his way of giving back, the consumers are his friends. As far as Vultaggio is concerned, there’s no need to mess with a formula that has worked for decades and helped his net worth climb to more than $6 billion, according to Forbes.

