Source: Nick Cammett / Getty

Aviation officials dealt a serious roadblock to the Browns’ Brook Park stadium plan this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Office of Aviation denied the team’s permit application, declaring the proposed stadium structure an “obstruction to air navigation.” ODOT could reconsider the decision if the proposed design changes height or location closer to Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

Haslam Sports Group (HSG) responded swiftly, issuing a statement calling the denial “flatly at odds” with over a year of research from the FAA. HSG added that their detailed studies found no safety issues, and they noted that other Ohio structures already exceed the stadium’s proposed height. They claim they’ve begun working collaboratively with ODOT to clarify their data and move the project forward.

Officials say the Browns have 30 days to appeal. In the meantime, this denial adds a new layer of complexity to the push for a transformational stadium project. As HSG and the state work toward a resolution, all eyes remain on Brook Park to see if this project can regain forward momentum in time to bring major change to Northeast Ohio.

Michigan Fined, Coach Faces Suspension in Sign-Stealing Fallout

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Shedeur Sanders Visits Cleveland High School

ODOT Nixes Aviation Permit for Browns’ Proposed Brook Park Dome was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com