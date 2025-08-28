‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Source: Adela Loconte / Getty

Gloria Gaynor, best known for her iconic 1978 hit “I Will Survive,” has been selected by President Donald Trump as one of this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. At 81 years old, the two-time Grammy winner joins a group of celebrated performers from stage, screen, and music who will be recognized at the prestigious ceremony. The news of her selection was met with both celebration and curiosity, as many wondered about her connection to Trump and whether she would accept the award.

Gaynor quickly put those questions to rest, confirming that she will attend the ceremony. In a statement shared Wednesday, she explained why she embraced the honor: “My hope is that in accepting this honor, I can continue with the inspirational phenomenon that began with ‘I Will Survive.’ Sharing my music and art on a global level to provide encouragement, hope, empowerment, inspiration, understanding, and unity is the core of my purpose.”

Behind the scenes, however, newly surfaced records have added another layer to her story. According to filings from the Federal Election Commission reviewed by The Independent, Gaynor has donated nearly $22,000 to Republican candidates and organizations since 2023. The records, first highlighted by MeidasTouch, show contributions to several high-profile conservatives. Among them are $476 to Texas senator Ted Cruz, $356 to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, $2,160 to current Speaker Mike Johnson, and over $1,100 to Senator Marco Rubio.

Her giving didn’t stop there. Gaynor also supported figures such as Nikki Haley, Ben Carson, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against Trump in the 2024 Republican primary. Much of her financial backing went through WinRed, a Republican fundraising platform endorsed by the GOP. Records show she began donating through WinRed in August 2023 and has continued regularly since, with amounts ranging from small sums of fifty cents to just over one hundred dollars.

The revelation of her political donations has sparked discussion, especially since “I Will Survive” has long been embraced as an anthem of resilience in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Still, Gaynor appears focused on what the Kennedy Center recognition means for her legacy. For Trump, who assumed direct control over the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts earlier this year, Gaynor’s selection highlights a career that has spanned decades and influenced generations of listeners.

While Gaynor has not directly addressed her political contributions, her representatives have been contacted for comment. For now, she remains poised to take the stage later this year as one of the celebrated honorees, determined to use the moment to continue spreading her message of hope and unity.

