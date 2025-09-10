Listen Live
News

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Los Angeles police are investigating a body that was found inside a motor vehicle that belongs to an on the rise artist.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of N. Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a foul odor coming from an impounded vehicle, according to LAPD.

 Sources say police found Tesla at a tow yard in Hollywood, and Eyewitness News has learned the vehicle is registered to singer D4vd.

Police say the impounded car had been at the property for a couple of days, and that the body had been placed inside a bag. There’s no immediate information about the identity of the person found inside the Tesla.

D4vd is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday as part of his “Withered” world tour that began last month. The tour stops in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. He released his second studio album “WITHERED” earlier this year.

Reps for the musician have not yet released a comment on the incident.

LAPD finds body inside impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd,  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Netflix's Los Angeles Premiere of "The Residence"
20 Items
News

The Residence Canceled by Netflix—And It’s Not the Only Black-Led Show Cut Too Soon

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

30 Items
Entertainment

Famous Comedians Who Died Too Soon and Left Fans Heartbroken

News

Only Black-Owned Flats Bar Boarded Up After Shooting

An Evening Of R&B With Joe And Eric Benet
Entertainment

Eric Benét Talks Tour, R&B Comeback & Wild Video Story

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close