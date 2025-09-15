Source: Stretch / Radio-One

Queen Key Has Nothing But Love For Cleveland

Queen Key took the stage at Z1079 Summer Jam 2025 and delivered a high-energy performance that proved why Cleveland has always been one of her strongest markets. Backstage with DJ Misses from Posted on the Corner, the Chicago rapper opened up about her special connection to The Land, her long grind in hip-hop, and her life as both an artist and a mom.

“Cleveland is one of the cities that’s been booking me since 2015, 2016,” she said. “I f*** with Cleveland, period.”

Queen Key reminded fans that her journey didn’t happen overnight. She shared advice for up-and-coming artists, stressing the importance of focus and patience. “Keep your eyes on your own paper and just believe in yourself,” she explained. “Don’t compare your path to anyone else’s—if it’s meant to be, it’s going to happen.”

What’s Next For Queen Key?

The rapper also reflected on balancing her career with raising triplets. She laughed about how her kids are starting to act more like her every day, while also encouraging women not to feel limited by motherhood.

Queen Key spoke about her appearance on Love & Hip Hop, saying the exposure has introduced her to new fans who didn’t know her music before. “It’s been super positive,” she said. “People come up to me now like, ‘I just saw you on TV last night.’ That’s dope.”

With new music on the way, Queen Key made it clear she’s just getting started. “My catalog is one of the biggest,” she said. “Just Google me—you know it’s Queen s***, period.”

Check out clips from her performance below, and keep scrolling to see her entire interview with DJ Misses.

Queen Key Shows Cleveland Love After Z1079 Summer Jam Performance was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com