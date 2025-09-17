Listen Live
Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

New J.D. Power poll puts Cleveland Hopkins at the bottom of midsize airports for traveler satisfaction. What isn’t working.

Published on September 17, 2025

Armchairs in the waiting hall
Source: kool99 / Getty

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport just hit its worst ranking yet — last among midsize airports in the latest J.D. Power traveler satisfaction survey. Hopkins logged 580 out of 1,000 and placed 15th out of 15 airports in its category (airports with 4.5-9.9 million passengers). Survey participants cited issues with terminal facilities, delays, staff interactions, and perceived overcrowding as major pain points.

The J.D. Power study evaluated airports across seven categories, including ease of travel, trust in the airport, arrival and departure experience, and food & retail. Hopkins has ranked low in past studies too, but this result puts extra pressure on leadership to show change.

Airport director Bryant Francis has acknowledged deficiencies in past years, saying that some things “haven’t kept up.” With Cleveland seeing steady passenger growth, many locals are calling for faster upgrades in parking, signage, concessions, and customer service. If Hopkins doesn’t improve, the gap between expectations and reality could hurt its reputation even more.

Here are the results of the North America Airport Satisfaction Study based on J.D. Power. Next to each airport title is its Overall Customer Satisfaction Index Rating:

    1. Indianapolis International Airport – 713

    2. Ontario International Airport – 709

    3. Buffalo Niagara International Airport – 698

    4. Jacksonville International Airport – 695

    5. Palm Beach International Airport – 688

    6. Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport – 685

    7. Southwest Florida International Airport – 683

    8. Bradley International Airport – 675

    9. Hollywood Burbank Airport – 663

    10. Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport – 660

    11. John Glenn Columbus International Airport – 639

    12. Pittsburgh International Airport – 639

    13. Albuquerque International Airport – 627

    14. Kahului International Airport – 626

    15. Eppley Airfield – 618

    16. Ottawa/MacDonald-Cartier International Airport – 614

    17. Cleveland Hopkins International Airport – 611

    18. Edmonton International Airport – 602

    Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study  was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com

