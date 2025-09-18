Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day
Cleveland might be a city built on sports and steel, but let’s be honest — burgers are just as much a part of the culture.
National Cheeseburger Day gives locals the perfect excuse to track down the juiciest patties in The Land.
From old-school diners serving no-frills classics to trendy gastropubs stacking burgers with gourmet toppings, Cleveland knows how to do it right. Whether you crave a simple cheeseburger with melted American or something piled high with bacon and specialty sauces, these spots deliver.
Hungry yet?
Yelp has a list of some of the cheapest burgers in town and we’ve listed some of them below!
Here are Cleveland’s best cheeseburgers worth celebrating today!
10. Characters Sports Bar & Grill
6007 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH
Check out their Character Roman for $16.99!
9. Steak Cleveland
2179 West 11th St, Cleveland, OH 44113
The Smash Time Burgers are just $18 and are a hit!
8. Shake Shack
5300 Riverside Dr, Cleveland, OH 44135
The French Onion Soup Burger (limited time only!) is a hit!
7. Hot Dog Diner & Burger
5494 Pearl Rd, Parma, OH 44129
Their simple burger is only $4!
6. Bob & Sheri’s Forty Niner Restaurant
5006 Broadway Ave, Cleveland, OH 44127
Their Bacon Double CB is delicious and only $8.74!
5. Crowley’s
35647 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095
Their burgers are tremendous, and it’s Throwback Thursday – so 5 beers for Dad are only $5!
4. Hecks
2927 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
The Heckburger features a 1/2 lb. Grass-Fed Beef, American Cheese, Hecks Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, and is only $16!
3. Steve’s Doghouse
3850 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109
The 24-hour spot has everything you need for breakfast, lunch, and dinner… and their burgers are legit!
2. Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers
Easily the best restaurant name on today’s list, this local staple is a food truck. Click here to find where they’ll be!
1. Cleave Land Grill
17024 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
This spot has perhaps the BEST Smash Burger in The Land!
