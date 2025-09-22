Cleveland Ice Cream Deals to Scoop Up for National Ice Cream Cone Day

Source: KALA STUDIO / Getty

Cleveland loves ice cream, and National Ice Cream Cone Day gives you the perfect excuse to indulge. Local shops serve classic custard, soft-serve, and bold, inventive flavors that excite your taste buds.

Family-run parlors have scooped cones for generations, while trendy spots offer seasonal specials worth trying. Even without a special promotion, this day lets you explore new favorites or revisit local staples.

Celebrate the sweetest day of the year at these ten must-visit ice cream spots in Cleveland.

15 Spectacular Facts Everyone Should Know About Cleveland

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream: Northeast Ohio staple with multiple scoop shops and rotating flavors. If they don’t have a special promo, their high-quality offerings still make them worth the stop.