Bakari Sellers Explains the Impact of the Latest Government Shutdown

The federal government has now entered its second day of a shutdown, with no signs of a breakthrough on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers remain locked in a standoff over spending bills, leaving federal workers and the American public caught in the middle of the political fight.

President Donald Trump has framed the shutdown as the fault of Democrats, pointing to their health care priorities as the reason a deal has not been reached. Democrats, meanwhile, say it is Republicans who must come to the table and negotiate. The Senate is expected to meet again on Friday, but for now, large parts of the government remain frozen.

The White House has taken a tough line, suggesting the shutdown could trigger significant job losses among federal employees. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned reporters that layoffs are “very real” and not a bluff. She declined to provide details, but emphasized that thousands of federal workers could be at risk. Speaking on Fox News, she repeated that mass firings and cuts were possible, framing the issue as one of accounting rather than political pressure.

However, critics note that the administration has not explained how laying off employees who are already unpaid would help solve the financial strain of the shutdown. The lack of clarity has added to federal workers’ growing anxiety.

Tensions rose further after reports surfaced that the Office of Management and Budget encouraged employees to set out-of-office email replies blaming “Democrat Senators” for the shutdown. Templates reviewed by ABC News showed messages instructing workers to say they were furloughed due to Democrats blocking funding. Some employees in the Departments of Labor and Education said these automated messages appeared on their accounts without their consent, sparking concerns that they may be forced into partisan political statements in violation of the Hatch Act.

Behind the scenes, Trump has been more explicit about his intentions. On his social media platform, he revealed that he met with Russ Vought, the former budget director tied to “Project 2025,” a controversial policy framework that envisioned deep cuts to federal agencies. Trump said they discussed which “Democrat Agencies” could be eliminated—possibly permanently. He called the shutdown an “unprecedented opportunity” to reshape government and cut programs he considers wasteful.

Public opinion, however, appears to be leaning against him. A Washington Post poll released Thursday found that nearly half of Americans—47%—hold Trump and congressional Republicans responsible for the shutdown. About 30% blamed Democrats, while the remaining 23% were unsure. Many respondents cited Trump’s refusal to compromise and the GOP’s control of the presidency and Congress as reasons for their judgment.

For now, the uncertainty continues. Federal employees remain furloughed, families are left waiting for government services, and lawmakers are preparing for yet another vote that may or may not reopen the government. What’s clear is that this shutdown is already fueling anger, anxiety, and political division—and there’s no clear end in sight.

