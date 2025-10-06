The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day
Tomorrow (October 7th) is National Taco Day, and Cleveland is ready to deliver.
Whether you crave cheap street tacos, birria dipped in consommé, or upscale fusion options, this city has no shortage of choices.
We’ve rounded up 15 taco spots that are known for great prices and rave reviews. Some may even run special deals tomorrow!
If your friend group in Cleveland is looking for delicious tacos for your Taco Tuesday, keep scrolling to check out this year’s list!
15 Tacos to Try in Cleveland
Cilantro Taqueria
Their Birria Tacos come with consommé on the side. Three shredded beef cheek tacos run about $11.49.
Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey
Multiple locations offer build-your-own taco options. Their Gateway spot gives $1 off tacos.
Fredibertos
Offers birria tacos for around $4.40 apiece. A solid classic in the taco rotation.
Blue Habanero
Focuses on street tacos and tequila. Known for creative flavor combos and solid ingredients.
Tacologist
Located on Euclid Avenue with steady hours and reliable taco selection.
Hola Tacos
Beef birria tacos are usually priced around $4.45 (without consommé). A Cleveland staple.
Mexitaco Kitchen
Classic taco menu including chicken, barbacoa, and chorizo. Bold flavors in every bite.
Agave & Rye
Known for Taco Tuesday deals, with $4 plain tacos and jerk specials.
Avo Modern Mexican
Offers all-day specials and Taco Tuesday features. Stylish spot with consistent quality.
Barrio Cleveland Heights
Their Heights location gives $1 off tacos during happy hour.
La Plaza Taqueria
West side favorite. Authentic tacos, solid salsas, loyal following.
Dos Amigos Locos
Often shows up in Cleveland Yelp lists for taco Tuesday specials.
Las Americas
Another frequently listed taco Tuesday spot in Cleveland Yelp.
Rowley Inn
Known for bar food and taco deals during Tuesday specials.
Pounders Bar & Grill
Shows up among top taco Tuesday spots in Cleveland. Expect bar tacos and drink combos.
