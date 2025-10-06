Listen Live
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

Celebrate National Taco Day with the best deals across Cleveland. Here are 15 tacos worth chasing.

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Taco Deals
Source: Canva / Radio-One

Tomorrow (October 7th) is National Taco Day, and Cleveland is ready to deliver.

Whether you crave cheap street tacos, birria dipped in consommé, or upscale fusion options, this city has no shortage of choices.

We’ve rounded up 15 taco spots that are known for great prices and rave reviews. Some may even run special deals tomorrow!

If your friend group in Cleveland is looking for delicious tacos for your Taco Tuesday, keep scrolling to check out this year’s list!

15 Tacos to Try in Cleveland

Cilantro Taqueria

Their Birria Tacos come with consommé on the side. Three shredded beef cheek tacos run about $11.49.

Barrio Tacos + Tequila + Whiskey

Multiple locations offer build-your-own taco options. Their Gateway spot gives $1 off tacos.

Fredibertos

Offers birria tacos for around $4.40 apiece. A solid classic in the taco rotation.

Blue Habanero

Focuses on street tacos and tequila. Known for creative flavor combos and solid ingredients.

Tacologist

Located on Euclid Avenue with steady hours and reliable taco selection.

Hola Tacos

Beef birria tacos are usually priced around $4.45 (without consommé). A Cleveland staple.

Mexitaco Kitchen

Classic taco menu including chicken, barbacoa, and chorizo. Bold flavors in every bite.

Agave & Rye

Known for Taco Tuesday deals, with $4 plain tacos and jerk specials.

Avo Modern Mexican

Offers all-day specials and Taco Tuesday features. Stylish spot with consistent quality.

Barrio Cleveland Heights

Their Heights location gives $1 off tacos during happy hour.

La Plaza Taqueria

West side favorite. Authentic tacos, solid salsas, loyal following.

Dos Amigos Locos

Often shows up in Cleveland Yelp lists for taco Tuesday specials.

Las Americas

Another frequently listed taco Tuesday spot in Cleveland Yelp.

Rowley Inn

Known for bar food and taco deals during Tuesday specials.

Pounders Bar & Grill

Shows up among top taco Tuesday spots in Cleveland. Expect bar tacos and drink combos.

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

15 Spectacular Facts Everyone Should Know About Cleveland

 

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
15 Items
News

From Weinstein to O.J., The Wildest Celebrity Sentencing Surprises

40 Items
Sports

Complete List of Every Browns Quarterback Since 1999

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

PNC Fairfax Connection -13th annual celebration
Events

PNC Fairfax Connection ~ 13TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

News

Trump Team Threatens To Deploy ICE To The Super Bowl In Response To Bad Bunny’s MAGA Backlash

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close