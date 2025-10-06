The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

Source: Canva / Radio-One

Tomorrow (October 7th) is National Taco Day, and Cleveland is ready to deliver.

Whether you crave cheap street tacos, birria dipped in consommé, or upscale fusion options, this city has no shortage of choices.

We’ve rounded up 15 taco spots that are known for great prices and rave reviews. Some may even run special deals tomorrow!

If your friend group in Cleveland is looking for delicious tacos for your Taco Tuesday, keep scrolling to check out this year’s list!

15 Tacos to Try in Cleveland

Cilantro Taqueria

Their Birria Tacos come with consommé on the side. Three shredded beef cheek tacos run about $11.49.