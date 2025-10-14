Fayetteville Officials Study Local Road After Crash Kills 3 Teens

Source: traveler1116 / Getty

The Fayetteville community continues to mourn after a deadly car crash on Rosehill Road killed three high school football players last week.

Many in the community have speculated that speed was a factor in the wreck, with many who live in the area wanting the city to make the road safer before another tragedy occurs.

According to ABC 11, the wreck happened on Oct. 8, when 17-year-olds Trevor Merritt and Nicholas Williams, and 18-year-old Jai-hyon Elliot died in the crash. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Dymond Monroe, was life-flighted to UNC Medical Center with serious injuries.

A spokesman with the city of Fayetteville said that there have been 28 other wrecks on the main thoroughfare in the past year alone. ABC 11 reported that 19 of those crashes occurred at either the intersections of Rosehill Road with Country Club Drive or Ramsey Street.

The city also said that from July 2020 to July 2025 there were 168 crashes on Rosehill Road, with the last reported fatality in 2021.

Mayor Mitch Colvin said last week that the city would examine Rosehill Road to see what protocols could be enforced to make the area safer.

According to ABC 11, a city spokesperson said they plan on examining the road with the purpose to:

Perform an in-depth 5-year crash review and review for the cause of crashes.

Review different studies and plans (CTP, Pedestrian Plan, Bike Plan, etc.) for planned improvements and recommendations for this road.

Review existing conditions for signs and pavement markings status among other items, after the above two bullet points have been completed.

Mayor Colvin said that he hopes this effort will prevent more tragedies from happening in the future.

“We’re going to take a holistic look to see what the trends are and what are the areas that can be easily addressed, whether it’s speed reduction, rails or any other safety measure like increased enforcement. All are on the table,” said Colvin.





