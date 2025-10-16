Now That’s TV Turns Up the Heat with New Dating Series “The Hook Up”

Source: OneShot Photos Shutterstock / Donovan PR

Love just got a lot more unpredictable. The streaming platform Now That’s TV has launched its latest reality dating experiment, The Hook Up — a sizzling new unscripted series that debuted over Columbus Day weekend and promises to rewrite the rules of modern romance.

Set against the sun-drenched backdrop of Miami, The Hook Up gathers 20 singles from across the country who are done playing by traditional dating norms. Instead, they dive headfirst into a world where connections are tested, emotions run wild, and the boundaries of love and loyalty are constantly in question.

“This isn’t your typical dating show,” says Teleau Belton, CEO of Now That’s TV. “We wanted to create something that feels real — where love is unpredictable, messy, and deeply human. The Hook Up is about chemistry, conflict, and the courage to be vulnerable.”

cross multiple episodes, viewers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster — from flirty first encounters to fiery clashes and heartfelt confessions. With high-stakes challenges, intimate dates, and unexpected twists, the show blends the raw authenticity of real-life connections with the unfiltered drama that fans of the genre crave.

As secrets spill and temptations rise, The Hook Up proves that love in 2025 is anything but simple. Expect passion, heartbreak, and plenty of moments that will keep audiences talking long after the credits roll.

The series is now streaming exclusively on NowThatsTV Plus.

About Now That’s TV

Now That’s TV is a Black owned independent multimedia network producing original unscripted and entertainment content, including hit reality series like Dejavu Miamiand The Academy. Available through its dedicated app, the network is fast becoming a destination for influencers, creators, and filmmakers redefining reality TV.

