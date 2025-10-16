Listen Live
Celebrity

Erika McGriff Speaks For First Time Since Violent JSO Arrest

F12: Black Florida Mother Erika McGriff Speaks For First Time Since Police Violently Arrested Her At Daughter’s School

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Microphone voice speaker in seminar classroom, lecture hall, town hall meeting or conference forum in educational business event for coaching host or teacher with audiences or students seats
Source: Chinnapong / Getty

The viral video of a Black woman being pummeled by a police officer has set social media ablaze with anger, outrage, and calls for immediate justice.

According to CBS News, 39-year-old Erika McGriff was parked at an intersection in front of IDEA charter school in Jacksonville, Fla.,’s Riverview neighborhood. McGriff was picking up her 9-year-old daughter in the rain and said she asked the school’s principal about the proper protocol when picking up children in the weather.

“I asked the principal what was the proper procedure when picking up the walkers whenever it was raining,” McGriff later said in a press conference on Tuesday. “He explained to me the procedures. I then went to pick up my daughter.”

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office deputy approached McGriff purportedly because her license had been previously revoked. As she was walking away, a verbal confrontation ensued that turned violent.

Warning: this video may be disturbing

This could have easily just been a ticket citation, and everyone goes on with their day, yet officers often have no desire to de-escalate a situation. Laying hands on people should be an absolute last resort and primarily used when dealing with dangerous criminals. Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump seems to agree…

“The type of force used on Erika McGriff, the chokeholds, the hair grabbing, being punched with closed fists in the face, having a knee put on her neck, should be reserved for armed and dangerous criminals who are a threat to the public and our safety,” Crump said as reported by CBS affiliate WJAX. “But not for mothers who are doing their part to go pick up their daughter from school so she won’t get rained on.”

According to First Coast News, JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters pushed back against the idea that his beloved boy in blue abused his powers and brutalized a Black woman.

“It’s shocking to me that you square up to fight a police officer…maybe then you’re gonna get a citation and go to jail because it’s a third-degree felony,” said Waters.

Blue will always back blue. At this time, no lawsuit has been filed, but it will be no surprise if one is.

The post F12: Black Florida Mother Erika McGriff Speaks For First Time Since Police Violently Arrested Her At Daughter’s School appeared first on Bossip.

F12: Black Florida Mother Erika McGriff Speaks For First Time Since Police Violently Arrested Her At Daughter’s School  was originally published on bossip.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

20 Items
News

The 20 Deadliest Cities in Ohio, Ranked

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Television

BLACK WATCH: (10.10.25) ‘Caught Stealing,’ ‘Bosch’ & More

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Young Thug Admits He Only Brushes His Teeth Once a Week

Local

Browns Bench Flacco, Name Dillon Gabriel Starter, Sanders Still QB3

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close