Lawsuit Seeks to Let Top Ohio High School Athletes Profit from NIL

Lawsuit Targets OHSAA Ban on NIL for High School Athletes

A lawsuit filed in Franklin County challenges Ohio’s ban on student-athletes earning through name, image, and likeness.

The complaint names the Ohio High School Athletic Association as the defendant. It asks to force an emergency vote among OHSAA member schools to overturn the prohibition.

The suit cites Jamier Brown, a top high school wide receiver, as the plaintiff. It argues that the ban suppresses economic freedom and unfairly discriminates against top athletes. It also states Brown’s earning power already exceeds six figures.

It claims the ban restrains his right to profit from endorsements, licensing, social media, and branding tied to his athletic fame.



Potential Impacts, Legal Stakes, and Local Pressure

If the court forces a vote, Ohio high school athletes could legally monetize their status.

The lawsuit notes Ohio is one of only six states that still bar NIL at the high school level. OHSAA had scheduled an NIL referendum for May 2026, but legal action may accelerate the timeline.

The association said it has prepared for the potential emergency vote and is coordinating with schools. Supporters expect endorsements, sponsorships, and content deals may follow. Critics caution about recruiting imbalance and pressure on young athletes.

The case may set a trend if other states review their high school NIL rules.

