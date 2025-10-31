BLACK WATCH: (10.31.25) ‘IT: Welcome To Derry,’ ‘The Deliverance’ & More

Source: Brooke Palmer courtesy of HBO / HBO

It seems like spooky season crept up out of nowhere. Since Halloween has actually fallen on a weekend this year (really, peep the Geto Boys lyrics), there are plenty of streaming shows to keep the vibes frightful, which can come in handy depending on whether or not you and your significant other are on the same, cozy page.

But anyway, this latest Black Watch features another take on a Stephen King classic, a Lee Daniels selection, troubled youth in danger, and more.

Whether it’s documentaries, cult classic shows, or movies newly introduced to your favorite streaming platform, we’re making sure your watch list features some of the brightest talents the culture has to offer.

The Deliverance – Netflix

Source: The Deliverance / Netflix

What better way to cap off spooky season than with a supernatural horror film with all of your favorite A-listers? The Deliverance, helmed by Lee Daniels, follows a family living in rural Indiana who must face the evil spirits lurking in their home. The cast is stacked and features Andra Day, Caleb McLaughlin, Mo’Nique, Demi Singleton, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Omar Epps, and Tasha Smith. Come for the scares and stay for the most pause-worthy line reading from Glenn Close. Stay woke.

Stream The Deliverance on Netflix now. —Bruce Goodwin II

IT: Welcome To Derry – HBO Max

Source: Brooke Palmer courtesy of HBO / HBO

Pennywise is back! As spooky season wraps up, a new horror series just dropped. IT: Welcome to Derry recently premiered on HBO Max, based on Stephen King’s novel IT. The trailer had my attention for months after I saw a Black family front and center, led by Jovan Adepo (Fences) and Taylour Paige (Hit the Floor, Zola).

Set in the early 1960s, the story opens with the creepy disappearance of a young boy, while months later, a Black Air Force Major (Adepo) moves to Derry. The first episode already had me jumping and cringing, so I know I’m in for a ride this season. If you’re into horror, I think this is the show that everyone is going to be talking about!

Watch IT: Welcome To Derry on HBO Max. —Alexis Felder

Wayward – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Wayward is extremely bugged out. We’re talking out of pocket white people in a small town with a reform school clearly up to nefarious activity, while folk act like it’s totally normal. All that to say, it’s legit entertaining trying to figure out what’s what.

The logline reads: “Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for ‘troubled teens,’ two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town’s dark and deeply rooted secrets.”

We’re getting a kick out of watching the Asian friend Abbie (Sydney Topliffe), (too) slowly realize that her bestie Leila (Alyvia Alyn Lind) isn’t the type of chick to be rocking with if you’re life is in jeopardy. Respectfully. Or, maybe there’s a twist?

Watch Wayward on Netflix. —Alvin aqua Blanco

The Diplomat – Netflix

Source: Netflix / Netflix

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as Katherine “Kate” Wyler, who is thrust into the role of U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom against her will. Her husband, Hal Wyler, played by Rufus Sewell, is an equally ambitious former diplomat who struggles in the shadow of his wife. In the middle of this straightforward line between them is a high tension between the United Kingdom and Iran, leading to the attack on a British aircraft carrier.

The tightly acted show reveals the nuances of diplomacy and features a bevy of Black actors who bring punch to the story. Ato Essandoh stars as Stuart Hayford, Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in London. Nana Mensah stars as Billie Appiah, White House Chief of Staff, and David Gyasi appears as Austin Dennison, U.K. Foreign Secretary. Rounding out the cast is Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, CIA London Station Chief, and Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge, UK Prime Minister, among others.

The Diplomat just launched its third season, and it is a quick, bingeable show with several moving parts, twists, and even a heavy air of suspense in the high-stakes world of international affairs.

Watch The Diplomat on Netflix. —D.L. Chandler

Photo: HBO

BLACK WATCH: (10.31.25) ‘IT: Welcome To Derry,’ ‘The Deliverance’ & More was originally published on cassiuslife.com