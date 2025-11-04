Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean Coming Soon

‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu

With Bean and John leading the charge, this next chapter in the Snowfall universe is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated TV events.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snowfall Season 6 Episode 4 Images
Source: Ray Mickshaw / FX

Fans of Snowfall, rejoice! The story isn’t over just yet. FX has officially greenlit a Snowfall spinoff series starring Gail Bean and Isaiah John, reprising their beloved roles as Wanda and Leon Simmons. Read more about the announcement inside.

According to Deadline, the highly anticipated series is slated to premiere next year on FX and Hulu. The spinoff picks up in 1990s Los Angeles, just after the events of Snowfall’s six-season run. This time, the focus shifts to a recovering addict determined to bring West Coast rap to the mainstream. All while navigating the chaos of gang wars and the exploitative grip of record labels hungry to capitalize on hip hop’s cultural explosion.

Created and executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, who is best known for his work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hip Hop Uncovered. The untitled series promises to deliver the same authenticity and grit that made Snowfall a cultural phenomenon. Spellman will be joined by Snowfall executive producers Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, and Trevor Engelson, with FX Productions once again behind the project.

The cast includes When They See Us star Asante Blackk, All American: Homecoming’s Peyton Alex Smith, and rapper Simmie Sims III, a.k.a. Buddy, rounding out an ensemble that blends fresh energy with the legacy of Snowfall’s original storytelling.

FX President Nick Grad praised the new project, calling it “a breakout starring role for Gail Bean” and emphasizing Spellman’s deep understanding of hip hop’s rise during one of the most influential eras in music.

“We worked with Malcolm Spellman on Hip Hop Uncovered and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material,” Grad said in a statement to Deadline.

For fans who watched Snowfall evolve from a neighborhood hustle to a global empire, the spinoff promises to honor John Singleton’s original vision while exploring a new cultural frontier: the birth of the West Coast rap revolution.

With Bean and John leading the charge, this next chapter in the Snowfall universe is already shaping up to be one of 2026’s most anticipated TV events. Comment if you plan to watch.

RELATED: FX’s ‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Adds New Cast Members Like Asante Blackk

‘Snowfall’ Spinoff Starring Gail Bean & Isaiah John Coming To FX & Hulu was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
71 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

News

The Coup Ain’t Coming. It’s Already Here

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

10 Items
Local

Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

Entertainment

Tyler Perry Donates $100K After Bishop Marvin Winans Faces Backlash for Scolding a Member for Only Giving $1,200

Mommy Virtue Ep 5
Family & Parenting

Preparing for Baby’s Arrival

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close