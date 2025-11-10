Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been caught drinking homemade alcohol while serving out his sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) at Fort Dix, New Jersey. The reported incident is a stark contradiction to the emotional plea Diddy made to the judge before his sentencing, where he promised to live a sober life.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Reports of Diddy drinking in jail surfaced just after his 56th birthday on Tuesday, November 4. According to UsWeekly, Diddy was caught with a homemade alcoholic substance made from Fanta, sugar, and apples, a concoction that inmates allow two weeks to ferment before drinking. The record producer, who was transferred to Fort Dix in late October from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, is now facing potential internal disciplinary action for the violation.

Prior to his sentencing, Diddy wrote an emotional letter to the judge presiding over his case, asking for leniency and a chance to be a better man. In that letter, he specifically stated that he was “sober for the first time in 25 years” and vowed to maintain that sobriety.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug-free, non-violent, and peaceful person.” He further wrote, “Since incarceration, I have gone through a spiritual reset. I’m on a journey that will take time and hard work. I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before.”

Diddy Drinking In Jail After Promising To Live A Sober Life

Diddy, who was arrested in September 2024, was found guilty in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was subsequently sentenced to four years and two months in prison. The conviction came despite Diddy maintaining his innocence throughout the trial.

His legal team had fought hard for leniency, with Diddy concluding his letter to the judge by asking for “another chance to be a better father, another chance to be a better son, another chance to be a better leader in my community, and another chance to live a better life,” asserting that the prison experience had “changed my life forever and I will never commit a crime again.”

However, Diddy drinking in jail directly threatens his current relatively favorable prison status. When he was transferred to FCI Fort Dix, a low-security facility, Seton Hall Law School professor Bill Baroni, who served time in a similar facility, told Us Weekly that the move would be “a dramatic change for the better.” Baroni noted that Diddy was “going from one of the most severe prisons in America to a low-security camp that has no cells or bars.” Baroni added that Diddy would be “safer here than at any time since he was charged,” enjoying a less “regimented life” where he could “work out for hours at the gym, take classes, watch TV and walk the track.”

Initially, sources claimed that prison officials planned to move Diddy to a new unit following the bust, which would likely have been a less comfortable living arrangement. However, they later reversed that decision, allowing the record producer to remain in his current unit. An official from the prison told the publication they have “no information about the incident.”

Diddy is currently scheduled to be released from Fort Dix on May 8, 2028. However, his ability to be released earlier hinges on his remaining on good behavior and completing certain programs while incarcerated.

The post Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court appeared first on Bossip.

Bad Boy Busted: Diddy Reportedly Caught Drinking Homemade Alcohol In Prison After Promising Sobriety In Court was originally published on bossip.com