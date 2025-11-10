Cardi B Makes History With 6 Grammy Nods for Best Rap Performance

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B’s journey to the top has been nothing short of remarkable. She first captured national attention with her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which produced two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles: “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It,” featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny. That milestone made her the first female rapper in history to notch two chart-topping hits on the Hot 100.

“I Like It,” a vibrant Latin trap anthem built around Pete Rodriguez’s 1967 song “I Like It Like That,” showcased Cardi’s fearless creativity and ability to blend genres. It also cemented her as a global force capable of breaking cultural barriers. Her rise to fame was as swift as it was historic. She became the first artist since Macklemore & Ryan Lewis in 2013 to earn two No. 1 hits from a debut album, and the first solo artist to do so since Bruno Mars in 2010.

Now, with six Grammy nominations for Best Rap Performance and 11 nominations in total, Cardi stands as one of the most decorated female rappers in Grammy history. Her previous wins include Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, making her the first solo woman ever to take home that award.

Despite her success, Cardi remains open about the challenges that come with fame. Speaking about her upcoming project, Am I The Drama?, she reflected on how her life and career have evolved. “It’s like, does drama chase me, or am I the drama?” she told Apple Music. “I think I was born with a light that sometimes bothers people. It’s too bright, too loud. But it’s me.”

Her authenticity has always been part of her appeal. From her days on Love & Hip Hop: New York to becoming a global superstar, Cardi has never lost her humor, grit, or Bronx edge. She’s built an empire rooted in honesty and hustle, balancing motherhood, business, and artistry while refusing to conform to industry expectations.

Cardi’s continued Grammy success sends a powerful message about representation and perseverance in hip-hop. Her achievements are not just personal victories—they’re cultural milestones. For a woman who started with viral videos and unapologetic confidence, her 11 Grammy nominations prove that talent, truth, and determination can take you all the way to the top.

As Cardi herself once said, “Yeah, they call me Cardi B, I run this like cardio.” And with another historic achievement under her belt, it’s clear she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

