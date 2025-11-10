Listen Live
Close
News

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide

On the National Mall, tourists arriving in the nation’s capital are met with barricades and “Closed” signs as the shutdown halts operations at several federal attractions.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The ongoing federal government shutdown is rippling far beyond Capitol Hill, leaving landmarks closed, workers furloughed, and daily routines upended across the country.

On the National Mall, tourists arriving in the nation’s capital are met with barricades and “Closed” signs as the shutdown halts operations at several federal attractions. Al Raines, a newlywed visiting from Washington state, said he was disappointed to find many sites shuttered, though some Smithsonian museums remained open. Holly Henn, in D.C. for work, noted how unusually quiet the city felt compared to her past visits.

Related Stories

Political observers point to partisan brinkmanship as the driving force behind the impasse. Dr. Ron Hira, a political science professor at Howard University, said the stalemate reflects “a political game of chicken” that leaves ordinary Americans paying the price. “The pain is in the American public’s view of who is to blame,” he said, emphasizing the growing frustration with Congress.

Among those most affected are federal employees and contractors who have been furloughed or forced to work without pay. Dr. Hartley Eguogu, a CDC contractor, described the shutdown as a period of financial uncertainty and emotional strain. “It’s not just a pause in work,” he said. “It’s a disruption to people’s lives and stability.”

As negotiations continue with no clear end in sight, the consequences of the shutdown extend from the quiet streets of Washington to households across the nation, where missed paychecks, halted services, and mounting frustration underscore the real cost of political gridlock.

Khariss Bender (@kharissb | @kbontv) is a senior Broadcast Journalism major at Howard University. She is also the general manager and president of Howard University’s Spotlight Network Television.

SEE ALSO:

Serving My Country, But Not Getting Paid

Faith In The Shutdown: 1 Federal Worker’s 6 Weeks Without Pay

Federal Shutdown Brings Washington To A Standstill, Disrupting Lives Nationwide was originally published on newsone.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
73 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

11 Items
Local

Cleveland Food Resources for Families Impacted by SNAP Cutoff

Celebrity News

Kehlani Alleges She Was Sexually Assaulted After UK Show

Obituaries

Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Nas Celebrate the Culture That Changed the World

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close