Deray Davis Talks Comedy, Upcoming Projects and Staying True on WZAK

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Actor and comedian Deray Davis sat down with WZAK’s Sam Sylk for an unfiltered conversation that blended humor, honesty, and reflection.

Known for his role as Master Marshawn on Lena Waithe’s hit Showtime series The Chi, Davis opened up about the discipline of staying committed to his craft, whether on set or on stage.

He also shared why he refuses to label his hometown as “Chiraq,” instead celebrating Chicago’s beauty, food, and creative energy. Davis also discussed balancing Hollywood success with humility, revealing that comedy remains his therapy and anchor through life’s turbulence.

With upcoming tour stops — including MGM Northfield Park in the Cleveland area this weekend — Davis proved why he’s one of comedy’s most versatile voices. The conversation reminded listeners that for Deray, laughter isn’t just a job.

It’s a calling.

Check out the entire interview below.

🎙️ Highlights:

0:00 – Sam Sylk welcomes Deray Davis

1:25 – Deray on his ‘Master Marshawn’ character

3:15 – Working with Lena Waithe on The Chi

5:40 – Chicago pride & why he refuses “Chiraq”

8:15 – Deray’s early days and grind to Hollywood

10:00 – Why he never takes a week off from stand-up

12:45 – Staying humble, turbulence, and perspective

15:10 – Deray on keeping comedy real and vulnerable

15 Spectacular Facts Everyone Should Know About Cleveland

17 Cleveland Myths That Are Totally Real (And Still Wild)

Kash Doll Shows Love For Cleveland at Z1079 Summer Jam