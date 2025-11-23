United Front! Kandi and Todd Reunite For Daughter’s Birthday Just One Day After Divorce Announcement

The 11-year marriage between Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker has officially come to an end, but the former couple is making it clear that their co-parenting duties come first. Just one day after publicly confirming their split, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her estranged husband reunited in Atlanta to celebrate their daughter Blaze’s sixth birthday with a united front.

This public display of harmony is a testament to the amicable nature of their separation. As BOSSIP reported, Kandi Burruss confirmed the split, stating the decision came after “deep thought and a lot of prayer.” She emphasized her focus moving forward: “My focus remains on protecting my peace and co-parenting with love and respect.” Sources close to the couple confirmed that the separation had been ongoing for a few months and that the split is “amicable, with legitimately no drama.” However, it is still unclear exactly what led to the end of the pair’s marriage.

The emotional week was momentarily set aside for a lavish celebration. Kandi and Todd threw a Snow White-themed birthday party at Ready, Set FUN!, ensuring their daughter felt like a “real-life princess” in her gown. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair smiling alongside Blaze, presenting a united image despite the emotional weight of their divorce announcement.

Kandi and Todd Stand Together For Their Kids

Both Kandi and Todd shared heartfelt tributes on social media, emphasizing their enduring love for their daughter. Kandi wrote: “Happy birthday to my little twin @blazetucker!!! So strong, smart, talented, creative, big personality, & a winner! My beautiful little princess.”

Todd echoed the sentiment, adding, “Happy Birthday to my Baby Blaze! She warms my heart every time I see her… Daddy loves you with all his heart!”

The pair first met on RHOA in 2011, married in 2014, and share two children, Ace and Blaze, in addition to Kandi’s daughter Riley and Todd’s daughter Kaela from relationships prior to their union. Their wedding was almost derailed by the infamous prenuptial agreement, which Todd initially refused to sign due to concerns over clauses like having to vacate Kandi’s home within 30 days if they split. Kandi defended the necessity of the prenup, often referencing her mother, Mama Joyce’s, deep skepticism of Todd’s intentions.

During Kandi’s time on RHOA, the couple was known for their business acumen, and that seems to have spilled over to their split. According to TMZ, sources revealed they had already been separated for a few months, alluding to an amicable and calculated separation. Sources also revealed that Kandi is primarily spending time in New York City for work while Todd is in Atlanta with the children. This geographical split likely allowed the transition to be smoother and helped them maintain the “no drama” atmosphere.

The six-year-old’s birthday party was star-studded with Kandi’s village attending to celebrate. The mother of three was joined by the infamous Old Lady Gang (OLG), consisting of Mama Joyce and her sisters. RHOA Alum Kenya Moore and Shamea Morton were also in attendance, along with Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta OG, Rasheeda.

