Listen Live
Close
News

Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered Stroke, Had Septal Defect

Donald Glover shared during a recent Childish Gambino set that he had a stroke last year while on tour, halting the run.

Published on November 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2025 Day 1

Donald Glover, also known as the performer Childish Gambino, rocked Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival this past weekend and delivered a bombshell. While opening his set, Donald Glover revealed that the reason he had to halt his global tour run in 2024 was because he suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with a septal defect.

As captured by the @DatDatDatty account on X, Donald Glover, 42, delivered the news to the fans packed in to check out his set at Camp Flog Gnaw in the style of a night show monologue, to use his term. As a one-time stand-up comedian and comedy writer, Glover’s cheeky and deadpan delivery didn’t mask the weight of the moment.

“I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana, and I did the show anyway,” Glover said of the incident while on his New World tour. “I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx.'”

He continued, “That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.'”

Glover added that doctors found the septal defect, also widely known as a hole in his heart, and he underwent a pair of surgeries to address the defect. He then landed his point before launching into the rest of his set.

“They say everyone has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one,” Glover said, thanking fans for their support and patience during the time away.

Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw 2025, which concludes this weekend, saw performances included Clipse, A$AP Rocky, Doechii, Earl Sweatshirt, GloRilla, Kali Uchis, and more.

Photo: Getty

Donald Glover Reveals He Suffered Stroke, Had Septal Defect was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

Judge Orders Trump To Remove National Guard From Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Taco Deals
15 Items
Food & Drink

The Best 15 Taco Deals in Cleveland to Hit on National Taco Day

No survivors expected after air ambulance crashes in Philadelphia
Entertainment

7 People Killed in Philadelphia Plane Crash

25 Items
Food & Drink

Veterans Day: 25 Restaurants Offering Free or Discounted Meals in NEO

Entertainment

Rapper Too Short’s Brother Killed During Shooting In Oakland, CA

20 Items
Local

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

Mommy Virtue - EP 4 : Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby
Family & Parenting

Choosing the Best Prediatric Provider for Your Baby

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close