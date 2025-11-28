Source: AY MOMENTS / Getty

Cleveland-area families get a nostalgic holiday treat — a seasonal Toys R Us shop opened Wednesday at the Crocker Park shopping center in Westlake. The pop-up spans about 3,500 square feet and brings back a kid-favorite brand just in time for the holiday shopping rush.

Inside the shop, expect the usual lineup of top sellers: toys from LEGO, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, Paw Patrol and many more. Parents and kids can stroll aisles stacked with games, crafts, action figures, books and holiday gifts.

This Westlake location is part of a broader 2025 comeback for Toys R Us. The company has rolled out 8 new flagship stores and 20 seasonal “holiday shops” around the U.S. for this shopping season.

If you remember the toy-store runs from your childhood, this reopening is more than just retail — it’s a little nostalgia with holiday magic. For parents on the hunt for gifts or just a fun throwback shopping trip, the Westlake pop-up has you covered.

Toys R Us Is Back in Cleveland! Well, Sort Of was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com