Source: Kryssia Campos / Getty

Meteorologists expect more snow in Northeast Ohio later this week.

Temperatures will dip below normal. Local agencies advise checking forecasts often. Drivers should watch for slick roads. Schools and commuters should prepare for possible delays.

Upcoming Weather Outlook:

Snow is expected midweek, with flurries transitioning into a steady accumulation.

Daytime highs will stay several degrees below seasonal norms.

Overnight lows could dip near or below freezing.

Wind chills may make it feel colder than the air temperature.

Possible slick spots on roads and sidewalks — drive and walk carefully.

This information was sourced from Cleveland’s own FOX 8 meteorologists. To view their full report, [click here].

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Cleveland Weather: Snow on the Way, Temps to Stay Below Normal was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com