Joy Reid Tags In and Drags Stephen A. Smith for His “Attacks on Black Women”

Joy Reid is a busy woman but she found time to take Stephen A. Smith behind the woodshed during a recent appearance on Naked with Cari Champion, the former MSNBC journalist explained why the ESPN host can’t stop himself from his “constant attacks on Black women,” including herself.

“He said I got fired for ratings, and I’m like, ‘uh, excuse me, sir, you got $100 million for a show with half my ratings at my worst,” she said. “They’re paying you [Stephen A. Smith] not for your numbers, my friend. They’re paying you because you are willing to say the nasty things about Black people that they want to say.”

Smith, who for some reason believes himself to have political influence has used his irritatingly loud voice to weigh-in on Kamala Harris’ political campaign, and Jasmine Crockett’s time in Congress. What Reid noticed is that Smith seems to be focused on tearing down Black people and more specifically Black women.

“You’re willing to take their denigration of Black women and put it in the mouth of a Negro. And because you’re willing to put the denigration of Black women in particular, into a Negro’s mouth, you now think that, ‘Oh, I must be a freakin’ political genius,’” she continued. “But let’s just be clear, you’re not being paid for your numbers. You’re being paid for what you’re willing to do to us for white people’s entertainment.”

Reid also let Smith know that the cat is out of the bag. “As long as you cool with that, bruh, keep being you, but don’t come for my friends. Don’t come for people that I know their value and try to devalue them in front of all the Black women who can see and hear you, ’cause we know what you’re doing.”

