Celebrity

OWN's 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark' Special

OWN’s ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark’ Special Spotlights Ugly Christmas Sweaters, Shade & Spicy Surprises [Exclusive First Look]

Published on December 11, 2025
The cast of Love & Marriage Huntsville is spreading holiday cheer with Carlos Klaus, and BOSSIP’s got your first look at the spicy, shady X-Mas fun.

OWN’s Love & Marriage: Huntsville will debut its first-ever original holiday special titled Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark, this Saturday, December 13, at 8 pm ET/PT, featuring Carlos King and the entire cast.

The celebration promises to be chock-full of personal stories of favorite Christmas memories, cast wishes for 2026, a snowball fight, and fabulously festive outfits.

Not only that, but the crew will also come together for an ugly sweater contest and play some spicy yuletide-themed games. 

In an exclusive clip from the special, we see Kimmi and Maurice Scott reflecting on Maurice’s Christmas proposal. Back in the day, the attorney got down on one knee in a creative way to pop the question during a game of Spades.

“I had zero clue,” said Kimmi. “It was a surprise. It was a normal Christmas for us. We were eating, hanging out, and playing cards. We were sitting at the table, and Maurice was my partner.”

According to Kimmi, Maurice kept dropping cards on the floor, but unbeknownst to her, it was all strategic. He dropped the Queen of Diamonds and then held it up to ask for her hand in marriage.

After recalling the memorable moment, Carlos King sends the couple under the mistletoe for a holiday smooch that quickly turns spicy.

Take an exclusive look below.

Another exclusive clip from the holiday special is a bit more shady as it features Carlos King telling a Christmas-themed story about the cast.

In it, we see Carlos King—fully embracing his alter ego “Carlos Klaus”—setting the scene himself, straight from his “Naughty Or Nice” book.

Carlos Klaus notes that Huntsville has traded drama for “fun, games, and a little holiday magic.”

As he narrates the night’s festivities, he highlights Kimmi and Maurice stepping into “a new chapter” of their union, Tisha and Marsau raising a toast while Miss Nell and Chris cuddle their grandbabies, and Destiny embracing her player persona as she’s got “all the guys for the choosing.”

Even Martell, Carlos teases, is determined to “keep his cool” because “his temper he is not losing.”

Acknowledging that Trisha and Ken’s love has been “up and down,” he adds that the holidays still bring “fellowship abounds.”

Lastly, Carlos Klaus promises the Huntsville crew is ready to hit the stage, and he’s here for every bit of the “milk, cookies, and shade.”

Take an exclusive look below.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville Christmas After Dark airs this Saturday, December 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN!

