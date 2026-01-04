Trap Celina! Offset Caught Slipping & Snoring In Celina Powell’s Bed, GOAT Groupie Teases Tape With Messy Migos Menace

The Trap Celina chronicles continue with Offset caught on camera, laid up with Celina Powell after the final boss of Gold Diggers claimed she put him to sleep.

Source: Paras Griffin/ Thaddeus McAddams

If this story sounds familiar, it could be because the WikiLeaks of sneaky links seemingly pulled the same routine on celebs like Akon, Snoop Dogg, Lil Meech, and Love Is Blind alum Clay Gravesdale. Or maybe it rings a bell because Celina already claimed she trapped a Cephus seed. She even alleged that the “Bodies” star paid $50,000 for an abortion. All that drama didn’t stop him from being the next clown in Celina’s circus.

On Friday, the infamous InstaBaddie posted a clip of herself between the sheets with Offset. By now, she’s a pro at catching snoozing celebs on camera and repeatedly zoomed in on his face to catch every low-down loc of his in 4K. Despite all of Celina’s clout-chasing shenanigans, Offset was too knocked out to notice. She really took him through there!

Rather than waiting to put Cardi B’s ex in the blender over another baby, she already had other plans to secure the bag before Offset even woke up. In the caption, she claimed the reckless rapper has a feature on another NSFW tape they made the night before.

“Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy,” she wrote. It’s hard to tell if that means the Atlanta artist is behind the camera, talking in the background, or actually makes a cameo. For once, Celina leaves something to the imagination… unless you’re a paying customer, of course.

Several comments clocked that Offset was fresh off a pity party over Cardi moving on with her baller baby daddy, Stefon Diggs. In addition to taking shots at his ex and her next in his songs, several comments clocked Offset tried to tax Cardi for it in their divorce proceedings, despite his long history of cheating scandals.

“Ain’t he in court tryna get money from cardi cause he claim she with a new man?” One wrote laughing emojis. “How the jokes write themselves.”

“He’s out doing whatever with WHOEVER but mad Cardi gotta whole new family,” another noted, calling out Offset for “steady asking for ‘spousal support.'”

The last time Celina put Offset on blast, he was still with the “Pretty & Petty” rapper, who ran down the receipts to clear her man’s name. We know Cardi doesn’t let much slide and turned into an internet investigator about Celina’s flagrant fatherhood fallacies.

That was back in 2018, and Offset has to fight his battles solo these days. However, if that incriminating clip is any indication, he loves it there. Either way… Thots and prayers, Offset!

