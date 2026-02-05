'Relationship Goals' & More Love Films To Watch In February
- 'Relationship Goals' stars Kelly Rowland and Method Man in a fresh romantic comedy
- Black love stories on screen are vibrant, necessary, and inspiring
- Classic films like 'The Best Man,' 'Love Jones,' and 'Love & Basketball' define the genre
We love to see our faves winning on screen. Amazon MGM Studios just dropped a gem for the season of love, and you won’t want to miss it. Relationship Goals, starring the iconic Kelly Rowland and hip-hop legend Method Man, is the fresh romantic comedy our community deserves.
Exclusively on Amazon Prime Video since February 4, 2026, this film is a true standout. Directed by Linda Mendoza, the movie sizzles with real chemistry. The story centers on Leah Caldwell (Rowland), a powerhouse TV producer about to make history as the first woman to run New York’s top morning show. However, just as she nears her breakthrough, her ex Jarrett Roy (Method Man) steps up to compete for the same position. Suddenly, it’s professional rivalry and unresolved romance. Sparks definitely fly.
This film is a big win for representation. It proudly highlights successful Black professionals balancing ambition and love. Even more, it’s the kind of cultural storytelling that matters and inspires us. Black love stories are vibrant and necessary, reminding us of the power of seeing ourselves on screen.
As we celebrate both Black History Month and Valentine's Day, why not continue the tradition with a movie marathon? After watching Relationship Goals, check out these unforgettable classics:
The Best Man
A perfect blend of friendship, romance, and comedy as college friends reunite for a wedding. Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut deliver iconic performances.
Love Jones
Poetry and passion take center stage in this classic Chicago love story.
Brown Sugar
“Hip-hop is the love story.” Taye Diggs and Sanaa Lathan explore love, friendship, and the music industry.
Boomerang
Eddie Murphy’s smooth-talking executive meets his match. A stylish, hilarious rom-com with Halle Berry and Robin Givens.
Deliver Us From Eva
Gabrielle Union stars as the no-nonsense sister everyone fears, until LL Cool J steps in as the “fix.”
Two Can Play That Game
Vivica A. Fox schools viewers on the rules of modern dating… until Morris Chestnut tests her game.
Love & Basketball
Romance + hoops + an incredible soundtrack. Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps are unforgettable.
Think Like a Man
A lively ensemble rom-com following several couples navigating relationships, based on Steve Harvey’s book.
Just Wright
Queen Latifah and Common show us what happens when friendship leads to true love on and off the court.
Jumping the Broom
Two families, one bougie, one from the block, collide at a wedding weekend in Martha’s Vineyard.
About Last Night
A fun, modern remake starring Kevin Hart, Regina Hall, Michael Ealy & Joy Bryant. Great chemistry + lots of laughs.
The Photograph
More calm & soulful than slapstick — Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield star in a beautifully shot, romantic slow-burn.
If Beale Street Could Talk
A beautifully told story of love and resilience based on James Baldwin’s novel.
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Angela Bassett reminds us it’s never too late to fall in love and rediscover yourself.
Claudine
Diahann Carroll and James Earl Jones shine in this heartfelt look at love and family in Harlem.
