Teddy Riley Talks New Book, New Jack Swing Legacy and What’s Next

Music icon Teddy Riley pulled up to the studio and took listeners on a journey through his legendary career, from creating the New Jack Swing sound to releasing his new book Remember the Times. The producer, songwriter and performer, who helped shape the sound of modern R&B and hip-hop, shared stories about his beginnings, his biggest collaborations and why he’s still passionate about making music after more than 40 years in the industry.

Riley has worked with some of the biggest names in music including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Mary J. Blige, SWV and Usher. His influence stretches across generations, and he said the motivation behind his sound came from humble beginnings. Growing up in the projects, he focused on music as a way to stay out of trouble. With strong support from his family, Riley poured himself into learning instruments and eventually found his path.

He said creating the New Jack Swing sound wasn’t something he sat down and planned. Instead, it developed naturally as he experimented with blending hip-hop beats and R&B melodies. Once he saw how the sound connected with people, he knew he had found something special.

Riley also reflected on working with Michael Jackson, calling the experience similar to going to college because of how much he learned. He explained that Jackson demanded excellence in every detail, from sound to lyrics. While creating the hit “Remember the Time,” Riley admitted he wasn’t even sure the song would make the final album since Jackson had recorded so much material. That level of dedication, he said, taught him that the time and care put into music determines how long it lasts.

His new book, Remember the Times, takes readers behind the scenes of his life and career. Riley said fans can expect an honest look at his journey, including the highs, the mistakes and the lessons he learned along the way. He hopes the book will inspire others by showing how he navigated challenges and stayed relevant for decades.

In addition to the book, Riley is also back on tour with Guy 2.0, bringing the New Jack Swing sound to fans across the country. While original members Aaron and Damian Hall are not touring, Riley said the goal is to give fans a chance to experience the music live again. According to him, audiences have been loving the nostalgia and energy of the performances.

Even after decades in the business, Riley said his biggest motivation now is his family. He continues to create and produce while also making time to enjoy life with his kids. Still, he hinted that new music and collaborations are on the way.

With his book release and tour underway, Teddy Riley is proving that his impact on music is far from over.

