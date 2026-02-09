Meet Your 2026 Future History Maker: Rhonda Crowder

Source: Future History Makers Rhonda Crowder / Radio-One

Radio-One Cleveland proudly honors Rhonda Crowder, a Cleveland-based print and digital journalist with more than two decades of experience.

Rhonda began her journalism career in college at Cleveland State University. She served as arts and entertainment editor for The Cauldron, the school’s student-run publication. That early role helped shape her voice and commitment to storytelling.

She later joined the Call & Post Newspaper as a general assignment reporter. Rhonda spent 11 years covering education, health, and community issues. Her reporting focused on stories that mattered to Cleveland’s Black community.

Since 2013, Rhonda has served as associate publisher of Who’s Who In Black Cleveland. She also continues contributing to several local outlets. Her bylines appear in FreshWater Cleveland, The Land, Cleveland Magazine, and other regional publications.

Beyond journalism, Rhonda leads her award-winning creative services agency, Rhonda Crowder & Associates. She also coordinates literacy initiatives that support education and access. Her work blends storytelling with service.

Rhonda currently serves as president of the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists. She also earned recognition as a 2019 Cleveland Champion. The Cleveland Chapter of the SCLC named her Humanitarian of the Year in 2020.

She is also an author. Rhonda wrote a murder-mystery novel titled Riddles and has six additional manuscripts in progress.

We honor Rhonda Crowder for leadership, creativity, and dedication. She exemplifies the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future History Makers is proudly presented by Radio-One Cleveland.

