Miami RedHawks rank 22nd in new AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

The Miami RedHawks continue to make history this season, moving up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll while maintaining their flawless 25-0 record.

Miami’s rise in the rankings comes on the heels of an impressive win over Ohio Bobcats, where the RedHawks delivered one of their most efficient offensive performances of the season. The team shot an impressive 52 percent from the field, showcasing balanced scoring and disciplined execution on both ends of the court.

With just six games remaining in the regular season, the stakes continue to rise. The RedHawks are now within reach of something the program hasn’t accomplished in more than a century — finishing the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1918.

Next up is a road test against the UMass Minutemen. Massachusetts enters the matchup looking to bounce back after dropping their last two contests, including a tough triple-overtime loss to Coastal Carolina. While UMass may be struggling, road games late in the season can present unique challenges, especially with Miami’s undefeated record now placing a target squarely on their backs.

As the postseason approaches, the RedHawks are not only protecting a perfect record — they’re building momentum and national attention. If Miami can stay focused and finish strong, this could become one of the most historic seasons in program history.

The countdown to perfection is officially on.

