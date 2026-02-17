Boo-Lovin' & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

Source: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The stars were out in LA for NBA All-Star Valentine’s weekend which brought out everybody and their mama, including the Obamas, Price Harry and Meghan Markle, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Rowland, Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monét, Allen Iverson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, GloRilla, Olandria, and many more with Druski at the center of the fun-filled festivities.

As expected, the star-studded weekend gave us hilarious viral moments including Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo having an absolute timeeee the entire weekend and Orlando Magic Rookie Jase Richardson taking a scary tumble during the Dunk Contest.

Other standout moments included GloRilla bringing Big Glo energy to the Ruffles Celebrity Game fearturing appearances by Simu Liu, Keegan-Michael Key, and Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram was in the crowd to support his boo while capturing her hoop skills. He even gave her tips during halftime, telling her to take “20 more shots.”

Comedian/host Anthony Anderson took on coaching duties with his team facing off against that of NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo who team reigned supreme with actor Rome Flynn defending his Celebrity Game MVP throne.

Stealing the show, as always, was Love Island obsession/model Olandria Carthen who cheered on her man, her man, her man, Nic Vansteenberghe, whose main contribution to the game was being meme’d for admiring his baddie boo in the stands.

Oh, and, of course, we can’t forget THAT All-Star game red carpet outfit worn by league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who explained his vision during a post-game interview.

What was your fave moment from this year’s NBA All-Star Valentine’s weekend? Tell us down below and peep the funniest tweets from the star-studded weekend on the flip.