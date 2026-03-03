2 Bodies Found in Suitcases on Cleveland’s East Side

Source: General / Radio One

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after two homicide victims were found in suitcases on the city’s East Side, according to a FOX 8 I-Team report.

It’s been reported that both bodies are confirmed to be female.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed the bodies were discovered in the area of East 162nd Street and Midland Avenue in the South Collinwood neighborhood. Authorities said both deaths are being investigated as homicides.

Investigators have not released the identities of the victims. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not announced any arrests. The investigation remains ongoing.

