Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: March 16, 2026

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

In Sybil’s latest ‘What We Need to Know’ segment, SHE delivers the crucial updates that directly impact our lives. From honoring our fallen heroes to tracking corporate accountability and spiritual wellness, Sybil ensures we have the facts. Here is a breakdown of the latest essential news stories you need on your radar.

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Honoring Tyler Simmons: A Community Mourns

Our community is mourning the tragic loss of Tyler Simmons. He was a 28-year-old standout athlete from Columbus, Ohio, who died while serving his country in Operation Epic Fury. Simmons was one of three brave Ohio Air National Guard members killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on March 12. His mother, Cheryl, shared a deeply troubling detail about her son’s final days. During their last conversation, Tyler mentioned that his unit was being shot at. Now, his grieving family awaits critical answers as the military investigates the true cause of this devastating crash.