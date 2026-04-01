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Google Finally Lets You Change Your Gmail Username

Many of us created our Gmail accounts years ago. Those old usernames often reflect a past version of ourselves that might not fit who we are right now. Now, Google is reportedly rolling out a massive update for users in the United States. You can finally change your Gmail username without starting from scratch. This long-requested feature makes managing your digital identity a more inclusive journey for everyone.

For years, getting a new email address meant creating a brand new account. You had to forward old emails, manually move contacts, and update countless logins across the web. This new update changes everything.

The feature is currently rolling out to US-based accounts. Reports indicate that when you update your handle, your entire inbox, contact list, and Google Drive data will seamlessly attach to the new username. However, there are a few practical limitations to keep in mind. You cannot claim a username that someone else currently uses or recently deleted. Google will also likely limit how often you can make this change to keep the platform secure and prevent spam.

Google Finally Lets You Change Your Gmail Username was originally published on rnbphilly.com