Ella Langley Releases New Star-Studded Music Video for 'Choosin' Texas'

Source: Ella Langley and Kaitlin Butts attend the opening of American Currents: State of the Music at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 04, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley‘s hit single “Choosin’ Texas” has been one of the biggest songs in recent country music history since its release last October. Now, Langley’s record-breaking No. 1 single has a new music video.

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The star-studded music video opens with Langley and Yellowstone‘s Luke Grimes conversing in a truck about going out for a drink. Langley asks if the drink is “just one,” and Grimes responds with a smile, “just one.”

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Cue the pair showing up to a dive bar with who else but “Choosin’ Texas” co-songwriter Miranda Lambert performing a set inside.

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The pair greet a group of Grimes’ friends, comprised of real-life cowboys JB Mauney, Shad Mayfield and Dale Brisby, along with Texas-based country star Casey Donahew.

The pair soon depart the group to grab a drink at the bar, only for Grimes’ to spot his ex, played by actress Ava Phillippe. Cue the music.

While “Choosin’ Texas” has a fantastic lyric video that has essentially served as the de facto music video for months now, the official music video gives the song a mini cinematic drama that plays right in line with the song’s story.

Beyond Langley and Lambert, music video also features several country stars, including Texas favorites Wade Bowen, Mike Ryan and Tanner Usrey, along with rising country star Kaitlin Butts serving as the friend to Phillippe and foil to Langley’s characters.

Butts even pokes fun at her character’s behavior toward Langley in a promotional video posted on her social accounts, featuring the pair dancing to the song while on set.

In the end, just like in the song, Langley realizes her love is more one-sided than she’d hoped, and leaves Grimes behind.

After the success of “you look like you love me” and its accompanying music video at award shows over the past year, don’t be surprised if “Choosin’ Texas” follows immediately in its wake come award night.

The music video for “Choosin’ Texas” was shot at the Stagecoach Ballroom in Fort Worth, and co-directed by Wales Toney and Caylee Robillard.

Ella Langley Releases New Star-Studded Music Video for 'Choosin' Texas' was originally published on 93qcountry.com