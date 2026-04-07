Who's Afraid Of The 25th Amendment? Trump Should Be.

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The level of drama currently being witnessed in the world of politics could only make sense if we used a Game of Thrones reference to make the point. Walk with us for a bit.

As fans of the hit book series-turned-hit HBO series are well aware, there once lived a King Aerys II Targaryen, commonly referred to as “The Mad King.” He went from being beloved by many for his generosity and high social status, to soon growing cold and bitter as the pressures of his title turned him into a paranoid ruler obsessed with one thing: widespread destruction by wildfire. His maniacal plan would be thwarted thanks to an 11th-hour execution by one Ser Jaime Lannister, an event which set the gory story of Game of Thrones in motion, and possibly saved the world of Westeros from certain extinction at the hands of a silver-haired tyrant.

Now, why does that story sound so familiar?

That’s right: if you found similarities between King Aerys II Targaryen and current President Donald Trump, chances are you picked up what we were throwing down. We can’t confirm that he’s in possession of wildfire (per sé), but his recent threats against Iran, on Easter Sunday, no less, at the very least have many calling for the madness to end and the 25th Amendment to be enacted.

The 25th Amendment: A Brief Breakdown

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Essentially, the 25th Amendment is a four-part transfer-of-power provision governing the U.S. Presidency and the cognitive ability to perform the duties of the office. It is enacted under the circumstance of (1) the resignation and/or death of a sitting President, (2) a Vice President being appointed to President in the event of a vacancy, (3) temporary transferring of power in the event of illness or medical incapacitation and (4) if the sitting President is deemed unfit to fulfill presidential duties and power is transferred to the Vice President. Keep a mental note of that fourth one.

Of the four stipulations, the last is the only one yet to be enacted, but may be the key to ending Trump’s impending destruction of Westero—errr, we mean the United States.

What Makes Trump Eligible?

It all points back to Trump’s affinity for attacking Iran, which is reaching a fever pitch based on his erratic Easter Sunday post on Truth Social. “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” he boastfully wrote on the platform, continuing his veiled threat to bomb Iranian power plants and bridges by adding, “There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH!” The expletives are all his own. He’s given a deadline of 8 p.m. ET tonight (April 7) for Iran to abide by his demands and open the Strait of Hormuz.

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy called it “completely, utterly unhinged,” pleading for the 25th Amendment to be enacted before “thousands more” die due to Trump’s authoritative efforts.

Murphy isn’t alone in the least bit with his request. Democrat and Republican representatives alike have banded together to get Trump ousted on grounds of the 25th Amendment, including Rep. Yassamin Ansari, Rep. Melanie Stansbury, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and even one-time MAGA maven Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ironically enough, Trump himself seems to be well aware of the plan and still has zero intention of changing for the better. “I can’t say what we’re going to do because if I did, I wouldn’t be sitting here for long,” he said during a March 26 cabinet meeting in response to a question regarding his war tactics, adding in an almost joking manner, “They’d probably—what is it called? The 25th Amendment? They’d institute the 25th Amendment.”

We’ve only got one lingering question: Where’s a Lannister, or a 25th Amendment, when you need it the most?

SEE ALSO:

Let’s Talk About Trump’s Crazy, Profane Post, Praising ‘Allah’ And Threatening Iran With ‘Hell’

Funny How It Took 2 White Women Getting Fired For Media Outlets To Notice Trump’s Misogyny. Black Women Always Knew

Who's Afraid Of The 25th Amendment? Trump Should Be. was originally published on newsone.com