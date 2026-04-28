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Zoë Kravitz And Harry Styles Reportedly Engaged

‘He Would Jump Off A Cliff For Her’ — Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged To Harry Styles Less Than 2 Years After Channing Tatum Split

Celebrity power couple Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level with an engagement, according to sources.

Published on April 28, 2026
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Harry Styles And Zoë Kravitz, engagment
Source: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

It seems those engagement rumors might actually be true. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are reportedly engaged, with a source close to the couple confirming to People that Styles, 32, and Kravitz, 37, have shared the news with “a small circle.” According to the outlet, the actress has also been “showing off her ring to friends.”

Earlier this month, engagement rumors swirled after Kravitz was photographed wearing a striking ring on her finger while planting a smooch on Styles in London. The sweet moment was captured by The Sun on April 21. She had also been seen wearing the ring during an earlier outing with Styles on April 19, People noted.

Another insider echoed the excitement in a conversation with Page Six, saying Harry was “completey smitten” with Kravitz. “He would jump off a cliff for her.” As for Kravitz, she’s reportedly “on cloud nine.”

RELATED CONTENT: Zoë Kravitz Shares Details On Her Approach To Beauty — These Are Her Favorite Products

 “No one in their circle is surprised,” the source adds.

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked romance rumors in 2025.

As previously reported, the two were first linked in August 2025 after being spotted walking arm in arm in Rome. Soon after, Deuxmoi reported that they had been seen kissing at Rita’s in London the week before. At the time, a source told People that the former One Direction member was “spending time with Kravitz while she’s been on her [Caught Stealing] press run.”

Since then, the couple has been seen together multiple times in both London and New York City, with the lovebirds most recently photographed in March strolling about NYC arm in arm.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 09, 2026
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz are seen on March 09, 2026 in New York City. Source: XNY/Star Max / Getty

In September 2025, Styles reportedly even joined Kravitz and her father, Lenny Kravitz, for lunch, and by all accounts, the meeting went smoothly.

Neither Kravitz nor Styles has released an official statement, but fans are already celebrating the news and eagerly watching to see what comes next for the couple. We are too!

RELATED CONTENT: From Rome To Ring Rumors — Are Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles Engaged? Let’s Investigate!

‘He Would Jump Off A Cliff For Her’ — Zoë Kravitz Reportedly Engaged To Harry Styles Less Than 2 Years After Channing Tatum Split was originally published on madamenoire.com

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