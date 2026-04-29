Oprah Signs New Podcast Deal With Amazon

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Oprah Winfrey is making moves. The media mogul signed a new deal with Amazon for podcasts and more across the streamer’s multiple platforms.

The deal is for Winfrey’s The Oprah Podcast, which will now be available on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV, and Audible. The video podcast will continue to be available on YouTube and on Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Wondery, Amazon’s podcast arm, will retain exclusive advertising and distribution.

In 2025, Wondery split into two companies – Audible for scripted podcasts and Creator Services for hosted podcasts like Winfrey’s.

No financial terms of the multi-year deal were disclosed. However, Travis and Jason Kelce signed a $100M deal with Wondery for their New Heights podcast. Given her experience and following, it’s very likely that her terms were similar, if not more.

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The 72-year-old media queen’s podcast will move to twice a week. The deal includes the rights to re-airings of The Oprah Winfrey Show and new specials for Winfrey’s popular Book Club and My Favorite Things programming.

After 25 years as the world’s most popular TV host, Winfrey ended her show in 2011. During her tenure, she became one of the few Black female self-made billionaires in the U.S, along with BET’s Sheila Johnson. Rihanna and Beyoncé have since followed suit.

Winfrey started her podcast in 2024, and it now has 913,000 subscribers. The hope is that the deal with Amazon will further extend the Oprah brand in what is still a relatively new medium for her.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do – opening the door for conversations that matter,” Winfrey said via a statement. “The kind of conversations that remind us we’re not alone, and invite us to see ourselves and one another more clearly. Expanding our reach globally is an opportunity I embrace, as we continue to connect through stories that invite new ways of seeing and, hopefully, deepen understanding.”

So far, Winfrey has interviewed Good American co-founder and entrepreneur Emma Grede, Serena Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Killer Mike, Misty Copeland, Emmanuel Acho, and Shaka Senghor, among others.

“In a world of a lot of politics and division, Oprah seems to be this unifying voice that everybody can agree on,” Matt Sandler, the general manager of Creator Services for Amazon, said. “So that’s really what we want to figure out, how do we get that to more people?”

Watch the Senghor interview below:

Oprah Signs New Podcast Deal With Amazon was originally published on cassiuslife.com