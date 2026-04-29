Source: Laura Heald / Getty

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is more than just a race; it’s a showcase of dreams, determination, and the deep pockets of some of the most passionate horse owners in the world.

As the 2026 “Run for the Roses” approaches, the spotlight isn’t just on the 20 elite thoroughbreds vying for glory but also on the individuals and partnerships behind them.

From seasoned veterans with storied legacies to first-time entrants chasing history, this year’s lineup of owners is as diverse and compelling as the horses they represent.

Take a look below at A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby.

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1. & 2. Albus (Left) & Incredibolt (Right)

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Owner: Pin Oak Stud (Dana Bernhard)

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Details: First Derby for Bernhard. Horses have been a source of comfort after her husband’s passing. Both are longshots but hold sentimental value.