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Big Boi Joins “We Ran The City” As Executive Producer

Big Boi Joins “We Ran The City” Documentary On 1996 Atlanta Olympics As Executive Producer

Big Boi is bringing his ATL stamp to the big screen, officially joining the upcoming We Ran The City documentary as an executive producer. 

Published on April 29, 2026
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Big Boi is bringing his ATL stamp to the big screen, officially joining the upcoming We Ran The City documentary as an executive producer. 

It doesn’t get more Atlanta than this. Having the Outkast legend involved adds a layer of authenticity to a story rooted in city’s history. The film will be directed by Jami McCoy, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Big Boi and Robert Slocum.

The documentary will take viewers back to the years leading up to the 1996 Summer Olympics, highlighting the groundwork, pressure and transformation Atlanta experienced while preparing to host the global event.

Atlanta 1996: We Ran The City delves into Atlanta’s dynamic and often tumultuous transformation during the years leading up to the 1996 Olympics. Through the eyes of a diverse cast, including hard-nosed law enforcement officers, controversial politicians, influential entrepreneurs, and notorious criminals, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of a city grappling with growth, crime, and political intrigue.”

The film will also touch on Atlanta’s emergence as “Black Hollywood,” showcasing how the city evolved culturally and economically during that era.

“Each story reveals a unique facet of Atlanta’s rise. The narrative is enriched by the insights of Dr. Maurice Hobson, who provides a historical and social context to the city’s evolution.”

With Big Boi helping shape the story, this documentary is set to give a deeper, more authentic look at a pivotal moment helped define modern-day Atlanta.

Big Boi Joins “We Ran The City” Documentary On 1996 Atlanta Olympics As Executive Producer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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