DD-Who? Halle Bailey Debuts New Boo Music Producer Scott Bridgeway On ASCAP Awards Red Carpet

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

New man, who dis? That’s what Halle Bailey is saying after making things red carpet official with the man we once labeled her “mystery morsel,” who’s now been identified as producer Scott Bridgeway.

The songstress/actress attended the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles on April 30, looking like a beauty in black while celebrating her man’s big night.

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Another post circulating on X showed the couple side by side, with people noting how refreshingly low-key and genuinely happy Halle looks these days. And honestly? We see it too.

Now, for those who missed the origin story, allow us to catch you up. As BOSSIP previously reported, Halle was first spotted getting cozy with a mystery man on a yacht in Positano, Italy, last summer while filming her latest film, You, Me & Tuscany.

In photos obtained by TheShadeRoom, Halle was seen living it up with a man with long locs, identified by fans as Scott Bridgeway, one of Kendrick Lamar’s producers. He was all smiles in every picture, sharing a smooch with the actress and happily lathering her up with sunscreen.

So who exactly is Scott Bridgeway?