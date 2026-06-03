Courtside Cutie: 7 Times Jordyn Woods Served Looks From The Sidelines

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When it comes to fashionably eating up an NBA courtside at a Knicks game, Jordyn Woods stays in the kitchen. The model and entrepreneur has turned game day style into her own personal runway. Whether she’s stepping into an arena in an all-denim moment, a sleek embroidered leather jacket, or elevated streetwear paired with designer accessories, Woods has mastered the art of turning a tunnel walk and courtside seat into a fashion event of its own. The Los Angeles native has become one of the girls to watch for style, consistently serving looks that are on-trend, polished, and effortlessly fly.

For years, Woods has proven she is more than just a social media personality. She’s carved out her own lane in fashion and beauty, becoming known for her confidence, risk-taking style choices, and ability to make luxury fashion feel approachable. Her wardrobe moves seamlessly between sporty and sophisticated, which is exactly why courtside fashion has become one of her strongest styles.

Jordyn Woods Slays Courtside Fashion Like No Other

Woods’s courtside style has become so memorable that some of her accessories are now developing storylines of their own. During a recent interview with Vogue, the fashion maven revealed that an orange ostrich Tux Clutch Mini from her own line, Woods by Jordyn, became her unofficial lucky charm after she wore it during Game 1, and the Knicks kept winning. Since then, the bag has remained in heavy rotation, with Woods joking that fans have started holding her responsible for keeping the winning energy alive. “I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then, we’ve kept winning, so now it’s officially become the lucky bag,” she told the publication.

While Woods’ looks definitely deserve their own spotlight, fans also can’t help but admire her relationship with New York Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns. The couple has become a favorite among basketball and fashion lovers alike, often giving supporters sweet moments both on and off the court. Together, they’ve mastered the balance of romance and style, with Woods often showing up as both a supportive partner and the undeniable fashion MVP.

Jump in below as we break down some of Jordyn Woods’ best courtside fashion moments.