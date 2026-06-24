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Win Free Tickets to See Chris Brown + Usher!

Join the WZAK text club for your chance to win!

Published on June 24, 2026
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Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Huntington Bank Field on July 7!

For your chance to win FREE TICKETS, join our text club!

Text keyword WZAK to 23845 FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!

*TEXT MESSAGE AND DATA RATES MAY APPLY*


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Text to Win Tickets to See Chris Brown and Usher in Cleveland contest ends on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.

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