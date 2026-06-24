Win Free Tickets to See Chris Brown + Usher!

Usher and Chris Brown will bring The R&B Tour to Huntington Bank Field on July 7!

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NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Text to Win Tickets to See Chris Brown and Usher in Cleveland contest ends on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Subject to Official Rules.