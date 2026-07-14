5 Unforgettable Celebrity Looks That Have Us Ready For Olivier Rousteing’s Rabanne Reign

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Olivier Rousteing has a new job, and all the fashion girls are talking about it.

After leaving Balmain in November 2025, fans of Olivier and his work weren’t sure where he would land. Of course, rumors have been swirling for months.

Today, the fashion world finally learned Olivier’s new home. That new home is Rabanne.

Olivier has been named the fashion house’s new creative director, succeeding Julien Dossena. He will present his first runway collection in March 2027 during Paris Fashion Week. We already know it will be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Is Rabanne And Olivier Rousteing A Match Made In Fashion Heaven?

Olivier and Rabanne might be a match made in fashion heaven.

Rabanne is known for metallic dresses, chainmail outfits and stunning uses of unconventional materials. Olivier is known for utilizing that and more.

He built his name through strong silhouettes, intricate embellishment and over-the-top statements. He also understands the power of a celebrity fashion moment, both on and off the runway.

Vogue reports that Olivier’s work helped increase Balmain’s revenue tenfold during his 14 years at the house. His influence stretched beyond the sketchpad, runway and boardroom. His popularity translated into dollars and cents, which means plenty as luxury fashion navigates challenging times.

Who Is Olivier Rousteing?

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

Olivier became Balmain’s creative director in 2011 at just 25 years old. The appointment made him one of the youngest designers to lead a major French fashion house.

Fans got to know him more through the 2019 documentary “Wonder Boy.” The film followed Olivier as he searched for information about his biological parents and African heritage.

Olivier was adopted as a baby and raised in France. During the documentary, he learned that his biological mother was Somali and his father was Ethiopian.

“I’m Black,” Olivier said after learning more about his origins.

The discovery reshaped his relationship with himself and his place in fashion. Olivier later spoke about opening his world beyond the “Balmain Army” and showing more people that their dreams did not require perfection.

His approach to inclusivity extended beyond the fashion elite. It appeared in the models he selected, the celebrities he dressed ,and the community he built.

Olivier Rousteing’s Fashion And Cultural Influence

Today’s announcement continues to highlight Olivier’s contributions to couture and culture.

He is unapologetically himself, pouring his passions into high fashion. He has also created some of the hottest celebrity looks ever to step in front of a camera.

His relationships with Beyoncé, Tyla, Zendaya and other stars helped make Balmain part of major pop culture conversations. The clothes were crafted for the carpet, but their impact traveled through social media, group chats and fashion mood boards.

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

As Olivier steps into his new role, we’re revisiting five moments that remind us exactly who he is.

5 Unforgettable Celebrity Looks That Remind Us Olivier Rousteing Is Exactly Who He Says He Is

Olivier Rousteing has been the creative force behind some of the hottest looks we’ve loved to see, share, and screenshot.

Before he brings his vision to Rabanne, we’re revisiting five celebrity fashion moments that crystalize who he is to us. From Beyoncé’s long-awaited Met Gala return to Tyla wearing a gown made from actual sand, Olivier knows how to create clothes that become part of the culture and conversation.