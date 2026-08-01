Underground Sound: 10 Artists Making Noise on Social Media

Source: General / Jay Rush Jennings The path to becoming the next big artist has never been more accessible. While record labels, radio stations and talent scouts still play an important role, today’s musicians have countless opportunities to put their music directly in front of listeners through platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X. One viral performance, freestyle or vieo snippet can introduce an artist to millions overnight. RELATED: J. Cole ‘The Fall-Off’ Tour | Coming Sept. 16-17 to Toyota Center RELATED: Here’s What Master P Said About Wayne Joining Cash Money/No Limit Tour But not every talented musician goes viral. Sometimes the best discoveries come from simply scrolling your timeline and stumbling across an artist with a unique voice, captivating lyrics or undeniable charisma. Social media has become one of the best places to uncover hidden gems long before they become household names. The rappers and R&B singers below may not have the biggest followings or the loudest buzz just yet, but they all possess the talent, originality and potential to take the next step. Whether they’re building loyal fan bases one post at a time or quietly crafting standout music, these are artists worth adding to your playlist before everyone else catches on.

ARTIST: Jay Rush Jennings HOMETOWN: Toledo, Ohio Jay Rush Jennings is an emerging R&B artist, songwriter and performer blending smooth vocals with contemporary melodies and heartfelt storytelling. The younger brother of Grammy-nominated singer Lyfe Jennings, Jay Rush has been carving out his own lane with releases like “Baby Mama” and “On Me,” featuring Keyiara and Baby Blue Whoaaaa of Pretty Ricky. With a growing catalog of music and a full-length project in the works, Jay Rush continues to build momentum as one of the next generation of independent R&B artists to watch.

ARTIST: Appleby HOMETOWN: Chicago, Illinois Appleby is the artist name of Justin LaRoy Burns, an American indie R&B and alternative-pop singer-songwriter from Chicago. Formerly a top-ranked youth tennis prodigy, he walked away from sports at age 17 due to burnout and taught himself to sing, heavily inspired by Coldplay’s album Parachutes. He initially gained a massive following on SoundCloud while keeping his face and true identity completely anonymous, using his mother’s maiden name as his stage moniker. He broke through commercially in 2015 when his emotional ballad “Bitter Boy” hit #2 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart, and he has since released acclaimed projects like Happiness (2018) while placing his atmospheric music on major television soundtracks.

ARTIST: Laila! HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, New York Laila! (born Laila Smith on April 19, 2006) is an American singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer from Brooklyn, New York. Known for her signature style that effortlessly blends alternative R&B and cloud rap, she represents a new wave of completely self-reliant young artists who write, sing, and compose their own music straight from their bedrooms.

ARTIST: ICXN HOMETOWN: South East London ICXN is the musical moniker of Ibrahim Kamara, an independent British-West African recording artist, media executive, and cultural entrepreneur based in South East London. Of Sierra Leonean and Guinean descent, Kamara spent over a decade building creative communities before transitioning into a solo music career.

ARTIST: Avenoir HOMETOWN: Edmonton, Alberta, Canada Avenoir is a rising R&B artist whose music blends soulful vocals, introspective songwriting and modern production. Growing a loyal audience through social media and YouTube, Avenoir has earned praise for emotionally honest records that explore love, heartbreak and self-discovery. With a polished sound and a steadily expanding catalog, Avenoir is emerging as one of the independent R&B artists to watch.

ARTIST: Quiet Money Dot HOMETOWN: Houston, Texas Quiet Money Dot is an independent rapper known for his sharp lyricism, authentic storytelling and consistent grind. Building his audience through social media and YouTube, the rising artist has earned attention for his polished visuals, memorable bars and independent approach to releasing music.

ARTIST: Trim HOMETOWN: Charleston, South Carolina Trim (born Ahlaisha Kornickey in 2006 or 2007) is a rapidly rising American rapper from Charleston, South Carolina. She has taken the internet and hip-hop world by storm with her sharp, brash lyricism, a luxurious sense of fashion, and her captivating delivery.

ARTIST: Nino Paid HOMETOWN: Landover, Maryland Nino Paid (born Jacquan Andrews on August 14, 2001) is a breakout American rapper and producer from Landover, Maryland. He is recognized as one of the definitive new voices of the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) hip-hop scene, celebrated for his raw, emotionally transparent “pain rap.”

ARTIST: Connor Price HOMETOWN: Ontario, Canada Connor Price (born November 11, 1994) is a highly successful Canadian rapper, actor, and internet personality from Markham, Ontario. Boasting an independent music career with well over a billion digital streams, he is celebrated for completely turning the traditional music business model on its head by utilizing viral social media concepts, brilliant visual sketches, and algorithmic marketing to build a massive global fanbase