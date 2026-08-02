Grand Hustle Heart Eyes! T.I. And Tiny Celebrate Sweet 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Vow Renewal

T.I. and Tiny are proving their love story is still going strong! The rapper and Xscape singer marked their 16th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony in Jamaica, surrounded by family and friends for what looked like an absolutely dreamy celebration.

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Videos circulating across social media show the couple dressed head-to-toe in white, standing beneath a floral archway dripping in white blooms. As they kissed under the moonlight, fireworks lit up the sky behind them while their guests cheered them on. The beautiful moment serves as a real milestone in T.I. and Tiny’s relationship that’s played out publicly for more than two decades.

Tiny took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion with a video collage spanning photos of the couple through the years. “Happy Sweet 16 Mr. Him @tip,” she wrote. “So happy to celebrate our love & COMMITMENT. U still love on me like we just fell in love. Thank you for caring enough to be the Amazing man u are today.” She capped it off with the hashtag “#HappySweet16,” a message that felt intentional given everything the couple has weathered together.

According to TheGrio, T.I. and Tiny officially tied the knot on July 30, 2010, following years of dating, and their original wedding celebration was anything but low-key. It reportedly kicked off with a courthouse ceremony in Miami before rolling into additional festivities in Miami Beach, Atlanta and Las Vegas.

Since saying “I do,” the Atlanta power couple has shared much of their life with viewers, largely through VH1’s “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” which premiered in 2011, and its follow-up, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” Together, they share sons King and Major and daughter Heiress, along with children from previous relationships who’ve helped shape their blended family.

You may recall that their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing, either. Tiny filed for divorce back in 2016, though the two ultimately worked through it and stayed together. Documented on their VH1 reality show, the two found themselves “at odds” with each other and their choices. Tiny accused T.I. of having an inappropriate relationship with a friend of hers, and T.I. says that Tiny had an inappropriate relationship with someone that he was having an online squabble with. That history likely explains why Tiny leaned so heavily into the words “love” and “commitment” in her Instagram post. For this couple, staying together has taken real, ongoing effort.

T.I. And Tiny Celebrate With Family In Jamaica

This year’s vow renewal comes exactly one year after T.I. and Tiny celebrated their 15th anniversary with a trip to Phuket, Thailand. At the time, T.I. called Tiny the love of his life and his best friend, while Tiny credited their staying power to both of them continuing to fight for the relationship during the hard seasons. This year, they set Thailand aside for Jamaica, choosing to mark the occasion with the people closest to them rather than a solo getaway.

Between the all-white attire, the floral arch, the fireworks, and the joyful crowd, the ceremony had all the romance you’d expect. More than two decades into their story, T.I. and Tiny are still choosing each other, and their fans are here for every bit of it.

Grand Hustle Heart Eyes! T.I. And Tiny Celebrate Sweet 16th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Vow Renewal was originally published on bossip.com