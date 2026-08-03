RHOA Ex-Friend Files: K.Michelle Hints At Unresolved Drama With Shamea, Speaks On Her Mother Once Again—’My Momma Ain’t In The Club’

Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta officially wrapped up season 17 on Aug. 2, but the drama is far from over. With the reunion airing Aug. 9, the finale left fans with plenty of unresolved tension that is sure to spill over when the ladies reunite. There is clearly still beef brewing between K. Michelle and Shamea Morton.

After facing backlash over comments about Shamea’s mother, K. Michelle is standing by her story, alleging on social media that Shamea’s mother approached her at a club and urged her to “be loyal” to her daughter.

K. Michelle’s Listening Party Starts On A High Note

The finale centered around K. Michelle’s long-awaited country music listening party, celebrating her upcoming album. She invited the entire cast, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Kelli Potter, Pinky Cole, and friend, Cynthia Bailey.

For one of the few times all season, everyone appeared genuinely happy to support one another.

K. Michelle performed several songs before giving an emotional speech about how joining the cast inspired her.

“I have met some of the most beautiful women recently. These women raise their kids, make their money, talk their s–t, get up every day looking beautiful, not like what they are going through,” the star said according to Bravo. I have watched them fight to be who they are. You guys have changed my life.”

The moment also highlighted how much K. Michelle has grown throughout her first season. After beginning the season with conspiracy theories and plenty of skepticism, she ended it showing a much softer, more reflective side.

But there appears to be something festering off-camera between her and Shamea.

K. Michelle Speaks Out About Shamea On Watch What Happens Live

Following the finale, K. Michelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed several of the season’s biggest controversies, including Shamea Morton Mwangi’s explosive fallout in which she and Porsha Williams accused each other’s mothers of sleeping around.

Before their now-infamous dinner confrontation in Scotland, K. Michelle revealed Shamea actually warned the group she wasn’t in the mood for conflict.

She recalled Shamea telling the ladies:

“‘I’m off today. I don’t want any drama. Everyone, leave me alone…’”

Actress Bresha Webb defended Shamea, saying the cast had been overly critical of her all season.

K. Michelle disagreed.

“Have you ever thought about this? Have you ever thought about that? There’s things that you don’t see, or have you ever thought about the fact that sometimes people can really put themselves in the mess of something and then throw their hands up like it’s nothing?”

Webb responded: