10 Captivating Red Carpet Style Moments From Cassie That You Need To Scroll Through

Cassie has a sense of style and natural beauty that cannot be denied. The singer-actress-model is a style chameleon and trend transformer of sorts.
First on the scene in the 2000s, Cassie ate up the girlies before anyone even knew what was on the menu. She stunted for the ‘gram before one existed. And she stepped on necks just for fun.
When she started her career at age 19, Cassie took fashion risks that models and celebrities who have been around for years still have yet to dare. And by the time she started working with Diddy and Bad Boy Records in 2006, Cassie could make almost any style look good – from baggy jeans and casual t-shirts to sophisticated gowns and avante-garde blazers.
Cassie’s couture has always been versatile that way. This is true on the red carpet, the street, or the runway.
Before the release of The Perfect Match in 2016, Cassie interviewed with Elle about Hollywood standards, working with Kanye West and Diddy, and fashion. At the time, she gushed about her love for Zara and said even though she hated shopping, at the time, she was her own muse.
“I really do style myself. It’s easier to wear clothes that are true to who you are,” Cassie said.
The only thing that may rival the “Me & You” singer’s trendy style is her chic and edgy hair choices. Throughout her career, Cassie has been known to turn heads – literally.
Women everywhere credit Cassie for championing the half-shaved, long hairstyle that others such as Rihanna, Megan Good, and Keke Palmer have also rocked and look good with.
While the fashionista, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, has slightly stepped away from the limelight following her marriage to Alex Fine, she remains beloved by many fans and fashion lovers. In 2022, she reminded the girlies just who she was on the Blonde’s catwalk, walking to “Long Way 2 Go.” And she continues to make select appearances and fashion headlines, slaying each and every time.
Relive the ’99s and 2000s with top red-carpet moments from Cassie below. And keep scrolling to see some of her more recent style slays, too.
1. Cassie at 2022 CFDA AwardsSource:Getty
It’s giving high fashion! Cassie ate up the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in an over-the-top blazer and funky slacks.
2. Cassie at the Met Gala 2017Source:Getty
Cassie attended the Met Gala alongside Diddy in a gown that brought all the drama. Whether looking at her shocking silver accessories, or dramatic train, she was a moment!
3. Cassie at the All Def Movies 2016Source:Getty
Cassie served sexy and sultry at the All Def Movie event in Los Angeles in 2016. Her plunging neckline and high slit were both bold and necessary.
4. Cassie at the Tommy Factory New York Fall 2022Source:Getty
The all-denim trend looked good on Cassie then and it is still giving now. We love the model’s relaxed look, dark shades, and long tresses.
5. Cassie at the Met Gala 2010Source:Getty
Cassie shows how good royal blue looks on melanin skin in the 2010 Met Gala look. Get into her bronze glow, smokey eyes, and gorgeous shaved blonde hairstyle.
6. Cassie at Sean “Diddy” Combs Fragrance Launch 2015Source:Getty
Cassie pairs an oversized white blazer with ripped jeans for a casual slay. Her large gold hoop earrings and black and white heels set off the urban chic ensemble.
7. Cassie at Clive Davis Party 2018Source:Getty
Cassie Ventura arrived at the Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in a cute high-low black and white gown and glam makeup.
8. Cassie at the 2016 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDSSource:Getty
The switch-up is real with Cassie’s lime green wig worn to the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. She paired her fun bob with gold pants and a structured blazer.
9. Cassie is and edgy in sequinsSource:Getty
Cassie is a dream on the red carpet in this trumpet-style gown with black sequin detailing. She gives chic, edgy, and romantic glam at the same time.
10. Cassie at Perfect Match 2016Source:Getty
Cassie dazzled in a gold sequin gown to promote her film, The Perfect Match in 2016. We are swooning over her romantic waves and banging body.